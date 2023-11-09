Nashville police charge woman in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike

A woman surrendered Thursday after police say she hit and killed a Nashville man with her car Wednesday on Dickerson Pike and fled the scene.

Jiselle Boswell is charged with driving on a revoked license and for driving without insurance involving injury or death.

Additional charges related to the crash are possible, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said Boswell hit Jeffrey Tidwell, 45, in the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday as Tidwell was crossing the road. He was thrown into the southbound lanes, where he was hit by oncoming traffic.

