Nashville Police Chief John Drake's statement on La Vergne officers shooting involving estranged son

The suspect in Saturday's shooting of La Vergne police Officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern has been identified as 38-year-old John C. Drake Jr.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake confirmed the suspect was his estranged son in a statement Saturday:

I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that my estranged son, with whom I have had very minimal contact over many years, is the suspect in this afternoon’s shooting of the two La Vergne police officers. My thoughts and prayers are with the two officers, who I understand are now in stable condition at Vanderbilt.

Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38-years-old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon. He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

— Nashville Police Chief John Drake

About the shooting involving Nashville police chief's son

The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. in front of a Dollar General Store, 670 Stones River Road, in La Vergne while officers were investigating a stolen vehicle, said La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews.

Moews said that the officers then made contact with a subject and after a struggle the suspect began firing shots.

Kern was shot in the right groin and right forearm and remains hospitalized but in stable condition, said a police spokesperson. Boleyjack was shot in the left shoulder and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Saturday.

What we know: Search continues for Nashville police chief's estranged son, suspect in cop shooting.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Police Chief John Drake's statement on shooting involving son