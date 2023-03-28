Nashville police did exactly as trained in school shooting response, expert says

A local police expert said the officers who responded to the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee did exactly what they were trained to do.

Bodycam video shows officers rush to the building minutes after the first 911 call came in at 10:13 a.m.

Police said 28-year-old Audrey Hale shot at police patrol cars from the second floor as police headed inside.

The officers quickly cleared classrooms as they tried to locate the shooter.

The sound of gunshots fired from Hale from a second-level common room area led officers to rush that way, fatally shooting Hale 11 minutes after police were first called.

Vince Champion with the International Brotherhood of Police has trained officers for situations like this. He said Nashville police did not hesitate, and that their quick action likely saved lives.

“You try to always have two or more officers there,” he said. “You get in the door, you go in together, your weapons are out, you’re communicating, as you saw in the video.”

Nashville police haven’t released a motive for this shooting, but have confirmed Hale was a former student at Covenant School. According to police, Hale also texted a former classmate saying that they planned to end their life prior to the shooting.

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)

A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: Children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

A photograph released by Nashville police shows the doorway where the shooter entered The Covenant School.

A photo provided by Nashville police shows how Audrey Hale gained entrance to The Covenant School by shooting through the glass doors.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus and parked at the site.

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: A parent walks with their kids from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: People attend a vigil at Woodmont Christian for those who were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 28: Mourners pray at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to reports, three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: A U.S. Marshal stands outside of Woodmont Baptist Church while waiting for children to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 28: Chief of Police John Drake is prayed for at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee before a press briefing. According to reports, three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: People attend a vigil at Woodmont Christian for those who were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: Law enforcement officers stand outside of Woodmont Baptist Church while waiting for children to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 28: Chief of Police John Drake looks at memorial items left at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee before a press briefing. According to reports, three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 28: Chief of Police John Drake delivers a press briefing at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to reports, three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 28: Mourners listen as Chief of Police John Drake delivers a press briefing at the entrance of The Covenant School on March 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to reports, three students and three adults were killed by the 28-year-old shooter on Monday. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: People attend a vigil at Woodmont Christian for those who were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: A parent walks with their child from Woodmont Baptist Church where children were reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

