Nashville police: Driver strikes, kills woman after argument in Madison parking lot

Nashville Metro police are seeking help finding the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman following an argument early Saturday morning.

The woman, Caroline Conner, 32, of Nashville, died at Skyline Medical Center after she was hit in the parking lot of the Neely Meadows apartments on Cheyenne Boulevard around 1:45 a.m., police said.

Before she was struck, Conner had argued with a man driving a white Mercury Sable and a woman who was with him in the car, according to police. The man drove to the rear of the apartment complex, then sped to the front and struck Conner.

Police said Conner was on the car's hood for a short time until the driver turned left onto Cheyenne Boulevard.

Investigators think the Sable sustained damage to its hood and windshield, and ask anyone with information to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police seek driver who struck, killed woman after argument