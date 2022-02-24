Nashville police: Handyman at Madison business unintended target of fatal shooting

A handyman critically injured in a shooting at a Madison business last week is now dead and Nashville police on Thursday were searching for his killer.

Gary Atherton Jr. 58, was fatally shot Feb. 16 while working at a business in the 330 block of E Old Hickory Boulevard, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday, MNPD said.

Atherton's death marked the 15th criminal homicide in the city so far this year. At this same time last year, 26 people had been slain.

Atherton had been hired as a handyman at the business and is believed to have been an unintended target of the shooting, police said.

On the day of the killing, officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to the shooting scene. While there, police received a call for service around the corner on Gallatin Pike South.

At that scene, they reported they found Atherton walking on the sidewalk, bleeding profusely from a head wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Shortly after the shooting, another related call came from Skyline Medical Center. Hospital staff reported a 32-year-old man had walked in with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man told police he was working at the business when shots were fired and he ran.

When he noticed he was shot, he reportedly flagged down a motorist who drove him to the hospital.

According to witnesses on the scene, a gray van or truck pulled up behind the business and parked on Maple Street. Police said two men wearing ski masks then got out of the vehicle and walked through a yard to the back of the business where they shot over a fence toward the two men including Atherton and the 32-year-old man.

The motive for the shooting remained under investigation Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information about Atherton’s killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Gary Atherton Jr. unintended target of fatal shooting