Nashville police ID 19-year-old fatally shot at Watkins Park

Nashville police identified 19-year-old Terriana Johnson as the person fatally shot in Watkins Park on Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday at the park, which is on 17th Avenue North, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Johnson was taken in a private vehicle to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, where she died.

The females inside the silver sedan that took Johnson to the hospital said they did not know who shot her, police said. Other witnesses told police two females were fighting in the parking lot when a small crowd gathered and a man fired several shots into the air, then into the group.

Police said the man left in a dark colored sedan that sped away as more shots were fired at another group.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the shoot is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watkins Park shooting: Nashville police identify teen fatally shot