Nashville police ID man found dead in SUV Wednesday as owner, say he wasn't seen in weeks

Metro Police identified Orlando Hernandez, 58, of Antioch, Friday as the fatal shooting victim whose body was found Wednesday in the backseat of an SUV at a wrecker service lot.

Hernandez had been shot multiple times, police said.

His Chevrolet Blazer had been towed to the wrecker lot from his home at 52 Tusculum Road on Dec. 15 at the request of the landlord, police said.

His body was found by a wrecker service company employee.

Hernandez had not been seen in several weeks, investigators said.

The investigation into his death is continuing.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 931-623-9485, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Antioch man missing for weeks before body found in SUV, police say