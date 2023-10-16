Nashville police identify man fatally run over while intervening in altercation

Nashville police identified a victim who was run over trying to intervene in an altercation outside a liquor store as a 47-year-old Atlanta man.

Darrell Walker died Thursday night at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he was run over by an SUV on Buchanan Street at Northwest Liquors, police said in a Monday statement.

Walker was outside the store when a 50-year-old man was approached by a shirtless man who began an argument, police said.

The 50-year-old left the store and got into his Chevrolet Equinox, but the shirtless man followed him. The man then started punching the 50-year-old and then also Walker who attempted to intervene, police said.

Walker was "knocked to the ground by one of the shirtless man's punches," police said. The 50-year-old then tried to back out of the parking lot "with the shirtless man hanging onto his SUV."

Walker was run over by the man's SUV.

"The unidentified shirtless man ultimately let go of the vehicle and fled the scene," police said. "North Precinct detectives are working to identify him, with charges anticipated."

The driver left the scene, but later returned, police said. He was taken into custody on an unrelated, outstanding warrant, but was also charged with driving on a revoked license and not having insurance.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Atlanta Man killed after liquor store altercation