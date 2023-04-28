Nashville police identify man fatally shot Friday morning

Nashville police are investigating the fatal shooting of Dequan Howse, 33, Friday.

Police say around 12:20 a.m., Howse was the target of a shooting in a courtyard on Napier Place in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Though Howse did not live at the location, he was known to frequent the area, according to an MNPD release.

Investigators believe Howse was walking through a courtyard when a man fired at him, striking Howse multiple times. Howse died at the scene.

Police say two suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information on either man to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man identified in fatal Napier Place shooting Friday