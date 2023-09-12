Nashville police identify man killed during alleged self-defense shooting

A man allegedly armed with a machete and killed in what is being investigated as self-defense has been identified as 58-year-old Daryl Whitfield, Sr.

Whitfield was identified by his fingerprints.

A 37-year-old man and his uncle were working on Artelia Drive Friday when they suddenly saw someone driving away in the uncle's pickup truck, according to a news release from Metro Nashville police.

The man hopped into his vehicle, along with his uncle, and pursued the truck while on the phone with 911, according to police.

The truck stopped in the 4800 block of Goodwin Road and the suspect, identified as Whitfield, got out of the vehicle. The man and his uncle got out of their vehicle, police said.

The uncle told police he saw Whitfield reach for something. The 37-year-old then fired at Whitfield, police said.

A machete was later found at the scene. Police recovered the firearm from the man's vehicle, according to the release.

The man's self-defense claim remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigate self-defense claim in man's death Friday