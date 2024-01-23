Nashville Police: Information sought on pick up truck seen near scene of homicide

Nashville police announced they're looking for a pickup truck in connection with the death of an out-of-state trucker killed in East Nashville.

David White, 37, of North Carolina, was found dead by a truck stop employee Jan. 8 when his company called for a welfare check.

David White, 37, was found dead inside the cab of his rig parked outside a Love's Travel Stop in East Nashville on January 8, 2024.

White was inside the cab of his rig, parked on Lucas Lane adjacent to Love's Travel Stop. He was last seen about 7:20 p.m. the night before buying food at the convenience store.

Detectives believe the suspect arrived and fled from the scene in a four-door Dodge Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab 4x2 pickup tuck, police said in a news release late Monday. The truck has tinted windows, black rims, chrome door handles and a chrome RAM emblem on the tailgate, police said.

The truck is believed to be a 2015 to 2022 model Dodge.

Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

