Nashville Police: Information sought on pick up truck seen near scene of homicide
Nashville police announced they're looking for a pickup truck in connection with the death of an out-of-state trucker killed in East Nashville.
David White, 37, of North Carolina, was found dead by a truck stop employee Jan. 8 when his company called for a welfare check.
White was inside the cab of his rig, parked on Lucas Lane adjacent to Love's Travel Stop. He was last seen about 7:20 p.m. the night before buying food at the convenience store.
Detectives believe the suspect arrived and fled from the scene in a four-door Dodge Ram 1500 Classic Quad Cab 4x2 pickup tuck, police said in a news release late Monday. The truck has tinted windows, black rims, chrome door handles and a chrome RAM emblem on the tailgate, police said.
The truck is believed to be a 2015 to 2022 model Dodge.
Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dodge truck sought in connection with East Nashville homicide investigation