Nashville police investigate burned body found in car trunk

Nashville police investigating after an unidentified man was found Wednesday burned in the trunk of a car that was set on fire.

Police found the vehicle in a wooded area near the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road.

Officers responded Wednesday after a worker who was going to clear brush arrived around 10:30 a.m. and discovered the vehicle, still smoldering but totally burned.

When police made entry into the vehicle, they discovered the body. The medical examiner is working to identify the man.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

