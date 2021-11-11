Nashville police investigate carjacking, shooting at downtown McDonald's

Police are investigating a shooting, which occurred after a carjacking at a McDonald's in downtown Nashville Thursday afternoon, a Metro Nashville dispatcher said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department log, someone reported the shooting in the 1100 block of Broadway.

A dispatcher said the shooting took place at the fast food restaurant across the street.

The person was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

