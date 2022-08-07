Nashville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening killing a 33-year-old man.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victim as Timothy M. Hodge, according to a Saturday morning news release.

Officers responded to a call Friday shortly after 6 p.m. outside an apartment complex at 3301 Creekwood Drive. Hodge died at the scene and was not a resident at the apartment complex, a news release said.

Hodge was shot inside a parked vehicle, but was left on the pavement by the time he died. The news release doesn't state how or why Hodge exited the vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigate fatal shooting near Madison