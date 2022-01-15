Nashville police investigate fatal shooting Friday night near Antioch

Homicide detectives are "pursuing strong leads" after a shooting Friday night killed one man near Antioch, according to Nashville police.

Nashville resident Danny Dixon, 30, was sitting behind the wheel in a parked car outside of Stay Lodge at 1271 Antioch Pike around 8 p.m. when a man approached the vehicle, police stated Saturday.

The two men spoke briefly before the man, who has not yet been identified, shot Dixon in the leg, striking an artery.

Dixon fired back with his own gun and drove to a nearby convenience market, where someone contacted the police.

Dixon died of his injuries. The man accused of shooting Dixon reportedly fled Stay Lodge in a vehicle. A description of that vehicle was not immediately available.

The investigation, led by Detective Madison Meiss, is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

