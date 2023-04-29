Nashville police investigate fatal shooting along Briley Parkway

Police are investigating a fatal shooting when a 46-year-old came under gunfire while driving southbound along Briley Parkway Friday.

Officers were called the scene of the shooting shortly before 4:30 p.m. where the man came to a stop at Karen Drive and Envious Lane.

Police say the man, who is not being identified at this time, was driving a Black Honda CR-V when he was fatally shot.

BREAKING: Homicide dets are investigating the 4:28 p.m. fatal shooting of a 46 yr old Nashville man who came under fire while driving this blk Honda CR-V southbound on Briley Pkwy. It left Briley & came to rest on Envious Ln. Have info or witness the shooting? Pls 📞 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/1Lqb3jeMeF — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 29, 2023

Additional details were not available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigate fatal shooting on Briley Parkway