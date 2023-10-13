Nashville police investigate North Nashville homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday in North Nashville.

Nashville police said around 9 p.m. Thursday Terran Frazier was shot on Phillips Street near 14th Avenue North.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Frazier's shooting was the second homicide reported Thursday.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man fatally shot in North Nashville