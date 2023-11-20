Nashville police investigate after shots fired at Hermitage apartment kills man, injures woman

Police are searching for leads after a suspect fired into a Hermitage apartment, killing a 19-year-old and injuring a woman.

Officers were called to the complex on Oakwell Farms Lane shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. In a bedroom, they found Anthoney Barksdale dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A 35-year-old woman in the apartment was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment and was released later in the day. Investigators did not release her name.

Police believe the suspect fired into the apartment from the breezeway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigating after Hermitage shooting kills one