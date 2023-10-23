Nashville police investigate weekend fatal shooting at Shelby Park

Metro Nashville police are investigating after a fatal shooting at Shelby Park over the weekend.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Shelby Avenue near South 20th Street just after 7 a.m. Sunday and found Keiahtee Terrell, 29, lying in a grassy area nearby, according to a news release issued by the department.

Terrell had been shot multiple times.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred just after midnight Sunday, but a motive wasn't immediately clear in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigate fatal Shelby Park shooting