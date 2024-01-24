Nashville police investigating deadly shooting outside Antioch home

Nashville police are investigating a deadly shooting in Antioch after a man was killed outside a neighborhood home.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Aeolia Drive in a residential area of South Nashville about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. At the scene, they found 22-year-old Jonathan Castillo in his car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Castillo was parked outside the house of an ex-girlfriend where he'd gone to pick up their 3-year-old child, police said in a news release.

Two gunmen wearing masks walked past Castillo's car before one turned and pointed a gun at the victim, witnesses told police.

The suspect told Castillo to put his hands up then fired at him, police said.

Castillo was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene, and an ambulance took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: South Nashville homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting