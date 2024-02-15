Nashville police investigating drug motive in 'targeted' fatal shooting of Mt. Juliet man

Nashville police are investigating a targeted shooting of a 34-year-old man outside a manufacturing warehouse on Old Franklin Road.

Police are investigating a possible drug motive in Wednesday's fatal shooting of Steven Yates, of Mt. Juliet.

Yates was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

