Nashville police investigating drug motive in 'targeted' fatal shooting of Mt. Juliet man
Nashville police are investigating a targeted shooting of a 34-year-old man outside a manufacturing warehouse on Old Franklin Road.
Police are investigating a possible drug motive in Wednesday's fatal shooting of Steven Yates, of Mt. Juliet.
Yates was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man found fatally shot Wednesday in Southeast Nashville