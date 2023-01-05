Nashville police investigating fatal Hickory Trace Drive apartment shooting

Metro Nashville police are investigating another fatal shooting, the 5th case for the year in as many days.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Hickory Trace Drive in southeast Nashville Thursday at about 7 a.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was found dead in the parking lot, Metro Police said.

