Nashville police investigating fatal shooting in East Nashville

A person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Monday morning.

Nashville police were called to the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue just before 4 a.m. about a shooting.

According to police, one adult man died as a result of gunshot wounds.

No suspect has been arrested, according to MNPD.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: East Nashville shooting: Police investigate early morning fatality