Nashville police investigating fatal shooting at Bordeaux-area gas station

Police launched an investigation overnight after a man was shot to death at a Bordeaux-area gas station.

Metro Nashville police were called to the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

One man was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound. His identitiy has not been released, nor have any suspects been announced.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: man killed in shooting at Bordeaux gas station