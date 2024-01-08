Nashville police investigating North Carolina man found dead in his truck

Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Nashville after a 37-year-old man was found dead inside his tractor-trailer.

Police said David White was in his parked vehicle on Lucas Lane in East Nashville where he was found fatally shot.

Nashville police said White was last seen at 7:20 p.m. Sunday purchasing food from an adjacent gas station.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigating East Nashville fatal shooting