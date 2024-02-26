Nashville police investigating 'robbery-related' motive in Madison homicide case

Police are asking for the public's help after a 21-year-old was fatally shot in Madison over the weekend.

Metro Nashville Police were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Rio Vista Drive Sunday shortly before 4 p.m. Officers found Emanuel Scott suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a breezeway of the complex.

Scott was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died, police said in a news release Monday.

They believe the shooting may have been related to a robbery, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

