Nashville police investigating self-defense claim after fatal gas station shooting

Nashville police are investigating a self-defense claim in a fatal overnight shooting inside a Clarksville Pike gas station.

DeCarlos Groves, 25, died at the scene inside the Corner Mart at 2600 Clarksville Pike around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Though an investigation is ongoing, Metro Nashville police said store surveillance cameras showed Groves attempting to rob the store, allegedly pulling out a handgun and jumping over the counter where he landed on top of a 20-year-old employee.

The employee pulled out a gun in the struggle and shot Groves before calling the police.

