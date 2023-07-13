Nashville police investigating South Nashville shooting after woman killed

A woman is dead after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Metro Nashville police were called to the 900 block of Winthorne Drive, just off Briley Parkway and Murfreesboro Pike, about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in reference to the shooting.

At the scene they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Police have not identified any suspects.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

