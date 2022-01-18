Nashville police ID woman found dead on side of road; investigation open

Police identified the woman found dead on the side of the road in the Percy Priest Lake area early Tuesday as Danielle Marie Dupee, 27, of Nashville.

A motorist spotted Dupee's body around 6:10 a.m. on Ned Shelton Road, near the Bell Road intersection, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release. Police believe she was dumped there overnight, but her cause of death is still undetermined.

"An examination of the body at the scene showed no indications of trauma that would have resulted in her death," the release said.

An investigation is underway, and a medical examiner will determine Dupee's cause of death.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

