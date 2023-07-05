Nashville police launch multiple homicide investigations after July 4 shootings

Police are investigating multiple homicides after a deadly July 4 in Nashville.

Nashville police were first called to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Lebanon Pike about 2 p.m. in reference to a car crash.

At the scene, a person was found inside the crashed car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not identified the victim or announced if any suspects are in custody.

Active Fatal Shooting Investigation: Homicide Unit detectives are working strong leads in this afternoon's fatal shooting of a male in his mid-teens at Fallbrook Apts on Dellway Villa Rd. pic.twitter.com/HKTM3FsmJp — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 5, 2023

Nashville police were then called to an East Nashville apartment complex in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road about 4:30 p.m. after a 14-year-old was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatement but died there.

Police said they are working "strong leads" in the case but have not announced any arrests.

The teen's identity has not yet been released to the public.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police investigating multiple homicides after deadly July 4