Nashville police: Man arrested, charged in fatal 2020 shooting

A man faces a criminal homicide charge in a fatal shooting in October 2020, Nashville police said.

Christopher J. Fields, 25, was arrested Monday and charged in the death of Jajuan Clark, 36, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Police said Clark, who was experiencing homelessness, appeared to have been shot multiple times in a "random act of violence" on Oct. 10, 2020, near the defunct Global Mall on Hickory Hollow Parkway. A driver called police that night after spotting Clark in the road.

Police said a relative called them to Fields' apartment Monday due to "threatening behavior." During that interaction, Fields admitted to officers that he shot Clark, according to MNPD. He later told police about the gun he used and additional information matching the scene.

Fields is jailed with a $150,000 bond, records show. He is set to appear before a judge Wednesday.

