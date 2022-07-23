Nashville police: Man charged with aggravated assault after woman found dead outside trailer

Police lights

A 64-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after a woman was found dead outside a trailer on Duncan Street in Nashville, according to police.

Robert Lucky is charged in the case and was being held on $75,000 bond.

The victim is a 46-year-old woman, according to police. The victim was found Friday morning with bruising to her head and neck areas and her extremities, according to police.

MAN KILLED ON GALLATIN PIKE SOUTH: Police: Man, 28, killed after gunfire at Mapco on Gallatin Pike South in Nashville

ONE KILLED IN TARGETED SHOOTING: Police: 23-year-old killed in targeted shooting at Thorntons in Antioch

The suspect told detectives that he and the victim were doing drugs together Thursday night, police said. The suspect told detectives the victim began to act erratically and the suspect tried to hold her down in order to contain her.

The Medical Examiner’s office is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man charged with aggravated assault in woman’s death