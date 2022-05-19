Nashville police: Man charged in death of woman found along road in Madison last year

A man now faces a criminal homicide charge after a woman was found dead on the side of the road in Madison in November, Nashville police said.

Michael Richard McKenzie, 57, was arrested on an unrelated aggravated assault charge Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said fingerprint and DNA evidence linked him to the death of 32-year-old Tabitha Ryals.

Ryals was found dead on the side of the road on Gibson Drive on Nov. 1. Police said she died of blunt force trauma and asphyxia, according to MNPD.

Witnesses told police McKenzie and Ryals were at an apartment on Berkley Drive when he repeatedly punched her until she lost consciousness, then took her body out of the apartment.

McKenzie is set to appear before a judge Thursday, records show.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man charged in death of woman found on Madison road