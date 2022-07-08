Nashville police: Man charged in fatal shooting aboard Greyhound bus

Nashville police arrested and charged Javaris Godfrey, 28, after a fatal shooting on board a Greyhound bus last month.

Godfrey faces a criminal homicide charge in the shooting, along with a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession charge, records show. He is being held without bond and set to appear before a judge Monday.

FROM LAST MONTH: Nashville police ID man fatally shot on board Greyhound bus

The shooting happened just after midnight as the bus pulled into the Nashville terminal on June 25, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Jami Bell.

