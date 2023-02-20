Nashville police: Man charged after girlfriend fatally shot

This story involves details of domestic violence. If you need assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Nashville police charged Robert Grayson, 44, with criminal homicide after an early Sunday morning shooting left Tabitha Oglesby dead. She was 38.

Officers went to an apartment in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South at 7:15 a.m. Sunday after Oglesby's teenage son called police saying his mother was being physically assaulted by her boyfriend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. When they arrived, the found Oglesby critically wounded. Grayson was still there, and police found a handgun in his pocket, according to MNPD.

Oglesby later died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Grayson told police he and Oglesby were dating and that they argued before the shooting. Grayson said he left and then returned later, when the fight continued and turned physical. Oglesby's teenage son tried to intervene but then fled and called 911 after Oglesby drew a gun and threatened to kill them both, police said.

Grayson also faces an aggravated assault charge, records show. He is being held in lieu of a $575,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

