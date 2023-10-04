Nashville police: Man charged with second-degree murder after woman's fatal drug overdose

A man living in the same apartment building as a woman killed in a fatal drug overdose after Christmas is now facing a murder charge in connection with her death.

Johnny Wayne Tucker, 73, was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder, Metro Nashville police said in a statement Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to an apartment at the Curb Victory Hall, a building for veterans experiencing homelessness, on Christmas morning. Caroline Black, 35, was rushed from the scene to a hospital after she was found unconscious, police said.

Black died two days later and medical examiners determined she died from fentanyl toxicity.

Tucker, according to court records, supplied Black with heroin that was laced with fentanyl.

