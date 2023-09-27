Nashville Police: Man charged in shooting that injured children shot getting off school bus

Nashville police captured a man wanted on charges of reckless endangerment and assault after two children were shot while getting off a school bus.

Sylvester Buford, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Downtown Detention Center shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Police said a 16-year-old and 6-year-old were getting off a bus Sept. 11 in the Cumberland View neighborhood when they got caught in crossfire between Buford and another person in a Honda Accord.

The teen was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the back, police said.

It's Buford's gunfire investigators believe injured the children, police said over a week after the shooting.

According to Buford's arrest affidavits, the shooting was caught on multiple cameras in the neighborhood.

"The defendant is observed firing a semi-automatic pistol in a densely populated MDHA neighborhood," the document said. "Residents of the MDHA property were outside of their homes and the other occupied their residences at the time of the shooting."

Buford was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, one for firing in an "occupied habitation," and a count of aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police arrest man after two children shot getting off bus