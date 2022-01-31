Nashville police: Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal wrong-way wreck on I-440

Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez, 32, faces a vehicular homicide by intoxication charge after a deadly wrong-way crash on Sunday night, Nashville police said.

Sanchez-Rodriguez also has four counts of aggravated vehicular assault in the wreck, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release. The wreck happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 440 and left 45-year-old Kennetha Sawyers dead and her 15-year-old daughter with serious injuries.

Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez was driving a Ford F-250 east in the westbound lanes of I-440, near the Interstate 65 overpass, when he collided with the Toyota Corolla Sawyers was driving.

Sanchez-Rodriguez had three other men in the car with him. The front seat passenger received non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two were unhurt, police said.

Sawyers' teenage daughter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez showed signs of impairment at the scene. He was unsteady on his feet, had watery, bloodshot eyes and had "an obvious odor of alcohol," the release said.

Sanchez-Rodriguez is due to appear before a judge on Wednesday, records show. His bond is set at $300,000.

