Nashville police: Man dead, 2 hurt in Madison shooting

A man is dead after a Thursday night shooting in Madison, Nashville police reported.

Two other men were also hurt in the shooting, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Jenna Lee Circle. No suspect was in custody as of Thursday night.

Further information was not immediately available Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

