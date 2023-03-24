Nashville police: Man dead after Clarksville Pike shooting, suspect in custody

A man is dead after a shooting off Clarksville Pike late Thursday night, Nashville police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike in the Northwest Nashville area, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A suspect is in custody.

No further details were immediately available Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man dead in NW Nashville shooting on Clarksville Pike, police say