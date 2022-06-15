Nashville police: Man dead after Germantown shooting

A 47-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Germantown on Tuesday night, Nashville police said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Monroe Street, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet at 9:30 p.m. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a 48-year-old woman.

The woman was in custody and being questioned Tuesday night, MNPD said. No other details were immediately available Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

