A man is dead after an overnight shooting on Lafayette Street, Nashville police reported Friday.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lafayette Street just after midnight Friday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A homicide investigation is underway. The shooting marks the city's 14th homicide of the year.

No suspect was in custody as of early Friday morning. No other details were immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man dead in Lafayette Street shooting