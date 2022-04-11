A man is dead after a Sunday night shooting near on Metroplex Drive, police reported.

The shooting was reported just around 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive. No suspect was in custody as of Monday morning and no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man dead after shooting on Metroplex Drive