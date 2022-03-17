Nashville police: Man dead after shooting on Clarksville Pike

Police tape sections off the scene of a fatal shooting in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike on Thursday morning.

A man is dead after a shooting in the Bordeaux area early Thursday morning, Nashville police reported.

The shooting was first reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Clarksville Pike, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

Two westbound lanes of Buena Vista Pike were closed down as officers investigated the area around a gas station. An item that appeared to be clothing or a bag was lying in the road alongside several evidence markers.

An officer flew a drone over the scene.

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer flies a drone over the scene of a fatal shooting on Thursday.

Part of the gas station parking lot remained taped off at 8:45 a.m. as officers continued to work on the scene.

No other details were immediately available Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More: Nashville police: Man dead in Madison shooting

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man dead after shooting in Bordeaux area