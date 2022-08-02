Nashville police: Man dead in Southeast Nashville shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Nashville late Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the 90 block of Wallace Road at 9 p.m., according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. No suspect was in custody as of Monday night. No additional information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

