Nashville police: Man dies in Antioch stabbing

Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean

A man is dead after a stabbing Thursday night, according to Nashville police.

The stabbing happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road in Antioch, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

No suspect was in custody as of Thursday night, and no further details were immediately available Friday morning.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man dies in Antioch stabbing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories