Nashville police: Man dies in Antioch stabbing

A man is dead after a stabbing Thursday night, according to Nashville police.

The stabbing happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road in Antioch, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

No suspect was in custody as of Thursday night, and no further details were immediately available Friday morning.

