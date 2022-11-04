Nashville police: Man faces homicide charge after pregnant ex-girlfriend, baby die after shooting

UPDATE: Brian T. Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder. His sentence began on Sept. 29, 2022, prison records show.

A man now faces a homicide charge after his pregnant ex-girlfriend was shot last month, Nashville police said. She died of complications from her injuries Tuesday.

Brian T. Mitchell, 23, was arrested April 29 in connection with the shooting, records show.

Laquisha Terrell, 23, was several months pregnant when she was shot in the chest, abdomen and legs at an apartment complex in Antioch on April 28, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Terell's daughter was delivered by emergency C-section and was in "extremely critical condition" for two weeks before dying Wednesday, police said. Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Michael D. Stewart, was also shot in the chest and hip and is now recovering at home.

Mitchell is now charged with both homicide and attempted homicide, MNPD said.

