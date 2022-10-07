Nashville police: Man faces homicide charge after fatal beating under pedestrian bridge

Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, now faces a criminal homicide charge after a man died following a beating on 2nd Avenue North on Monday night, Nashville police said.

Jerry Muller, 52, was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck several times with a metal pipe under the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He died of his injuries Thursday night.

Police said Rebenstorf admitted to his involvement in the attack. He told investigators he was upset because he thought Muller may be stealing from him. Rebenstorf was initially charged with attempted homicide. That charge will be upgraded to homicide, MNPD said.

Rebenstorf is being held on a $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Man faces homicide charge after fatal beating