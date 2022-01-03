Nashville police: Man faces vehicular homicide charge in wrong-way wreck on New Year's Day

A man will face an aggravated vehicular homicide charge after a fatal wrong-way wreck early New Year's Day, Nashville police said.

Kelvin Mejia-Romero, 32, will be charged in the wreck after his release from the hospital, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

The wreck happened on Interstate 24 westbound near the Lickton Pike exit around 2:45 a.m. and left 66-year-old Nashville resident Samuel Dismuke dead, MNPD said.

Police said Mejia-Romero was driving east in the westbound lane in a Nissan Rogue before colliding with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Dismuke.

Dismuke died at the scene. Mejia-Romero was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Mejia-Romero told police he had drank eight or nine beers and showed signs of impairment. A blood sample is pending analyzation for blood-alcohol content, police said.

