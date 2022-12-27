Nashville police: Man fatally shot inside rental vehicle

A man was fatally shot inside a rental vehicle in the 1400 block of County Hospital Road on Monday morning, Nashville police said.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Julius Sanford, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Investigators believe Sanford had an altercation with another person inside the vehicle before he was shot in the chest around 11:50 a.m. Police said a person then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Sanford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives are pursuing active leads in the investigation and being led by Homicide Unit Detective Phil Klarer, MNPD said. No other details were immediately available.

